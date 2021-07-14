Aug. 11, 1934 – July 7, 2021

James Robert Nicholas, 86, a resident of Greenville, died on Wednesday evening, July 7, 2021. Funeral services were held in the chapel of Dunklin Funeral Home on Saturday, July 10, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Tommy Daniels officiating and Dunklin Funeral Home directing. Burial followed in Spring Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family received friends in the chapel one hour prior to funeral services.

Mr. Nicholas was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Gibson Nicholas; parents, J.J. and Clara Andress Nicholas; and sister, Dorothy N. Brown.

He is survived by his sons, Randal Gibson (Connie) Nicholas and Roger Andress Nicholas; grandchildren, Marc Anthony (Hope) Nicholas, Stephen Todd (Marcey) Nicholas, and Lacey Nicole (Michael) Vick; great grandchildren, Mary Todd Nicholas, Allie Clark Nicholas, Sarah Allen Nicholas, Barron Laudicina, and Bryce Laudicina; sister, Agnes N. Miller; and several nieces and nephews.

Mr. Nicholas was an active member of Spring Hill United Methodist Church and served his community through many worthy causes. He was a proud Mason at the Eureka Lodge in Greenville as well as the Worthy Patron of the Eastern Star. He was a Shriner where he filled many roles as an Easy Rider, Fire Chief and Road Runner. He was also a member of the Scottish Rite.

Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children at donate.lovetotherescue.org.