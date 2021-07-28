Nov. 8, 1989 – July 20, 2021

Funeral Service for Ms. Sarah Rebecca Betterton, 31, of Panama City Beach, Fla., was held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 24 with Brother Randy Harvill officiating. Burial followed at Mount Pisgah Cemetery. The family received friends at the funeral home from 6-8 p.m. Friday night. Ms. Betterton passed away Tuesday in Panama City.

She is survived by her significant other, Brent Bookout; her father, Stephen Betterton; brother, James Betterton (Jessica); nieces and nephews, Chelsie Betterton, Mikaia Betterton, Alexander Betterton, and Madelyn Betterton; grandmother, Bessie Smith; and her dog, Sadie.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Betty Ann Betterton; grandfather, Greeley Smith; and grandparents, Revell and Mary Betterton.

Pallbearers were Kolton Betterton, Chris Hall, Geremiah Jackson, Matthew Colvin, Jonathan Tolbert, and Abbott Betterton. Honorary pallbearers were Mikaia Betterton and Chelsie Betterton.

Sarah was a loving soul, who was adored by many. She was a person that enjoyed the simple things in life such as making crafts or spending time with loved ones. Sarah cherished the precious memories created with Brent and her dog, Sadie. She especially loved spoiling her nieces, nephew, and her dear friend Amy and her children; she loved them as her own. She was a graduate of Troy University and loyal employee of the Sheraton Golf and Beach Resort. She loved everyone and will be dearly missed by all.