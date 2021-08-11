Fort Dale Academy Eagles By Editor | August 11, 2021 | 0 Coach – Eric Folmar Aug. 27 @ Jackson Sept. 3 vs Tuscaloosa* Sept. 10 @ Clarke Prep* Sept. 17 @ Coosa Valley Sept. 24 vs Sparta Oct. 1 vs Hooper Oct.8 vs Monroe* Oct. 15 @ Bessemer* Oct. 15 vs Morgan* Oct. 29 @ Lowndes Posted in Sports Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts McKenzie scrimmage bring lessons August 11, 2021 | No Comments » McKenzie Tigers August 11, 2021 | No Comments » Greenville High School Tigers August 11, 2021 | No Comments » Georgiana Panthers August 11, 2021 | No Comments » Coaches Corner a success August 11, 2021 | No Comments »