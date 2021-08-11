Fort Dale Academy Eagles

Coach – Eric Folmar

Aug. 27 @            Jackson

Sept. 3  vs            Tuscaloosa*

Sept. 10                @            Clarke Prep*

Sept. 17                @            Coosa Valley

Sept. 24                vs            Sparta

Oct. 1    vs            Hooper

Oct.8     vs            Monroe*

Oct. 15  @            Bessemer*

Oct. 15  vs            Morgan*

Oct. 29  @            Lowndes

