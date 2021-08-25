March 20, 1927 – Aug. 16, 2021

Graveside Service for Mrs. Lois Harrison, 94, of Georgiana, was held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2021 at Bethel West Cemetery with Pastor Lane Simmons officiating. A visitation was held from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Mrs. Harrison passed away on Monday, Aug. 16.

She is survived by her children, LaMerle Harrison Francisco (Bill) and Charles T. Harrison (Martha Day); six grandchildren; several great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her children, Kendrick Samuel Harrison and Lois Annette Hayes; one sister and three brothers.

Pallbearers were Hank Pitts, Lester Pitts, Chip Hayes, Javier Pitts, Johnathan Pitts, and Casey Suzhocki