PHLLIP MICHAEL BENNETT

March 28, 1987 – Aug. 17, 2021

Funeral services for Phillip Bennett were held Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021 at Lomax Hannon Auditorium at 12 noon. Bishop E. L. Herrington officiated; Hudson Funeral Service directed. Philip Michael Bennett was the last of seven children born to Lambert Jr and Sarah Lois Bennett on March 28, 1987 in Crenshaw County.

He graduated from Greenville High School in 2005. Philip was a very outgoing person who loved life. He was a devoted son, a loving brother and uncle. Every night as he left for work he would say the blood of Jesus over yall, love yall.

Philip was baptized in Jesus Name at a young age. He was employed by Smart Alabama LLC in Luverne.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Vangie Bennett and Marcus Bennett.

He departed this life Tuesday, Aug. 17, at Regional Medical Center.

He will be missed greatly and memories of him will be cherished by devoted parents, Lambert and Sarah Bennett; a grandmother, Rena Van Bennett of Greenville; four sisters, Latisha Bennett of Huntsville, LaTessa Bennett, Danaela Bennett, and Jessica Bennett of Greenville; one niece, Cakeah Thompson-Bennett of Florence, four nephews, Calea Thompson-Bennett of Florence, Jamarcus, Marques, and LaVonte Bennett of Greenville., two uncles, Christopher (Eloise) Bennett and Timothy (Cynthia) Bennett, all of Greenville, three aunts, Bonita Bennett and Jessie Bennett of Greenville and Nadine Smith of Luverne, a cousin like a sister, Ebony Thornton; a friend like a sister, Carlotte Bowie; a special friend, Kiesia McMeans; several special cousins and friends; and a host of other relatives and friends.