Eagles get their first win

The Fort Dale Academy Eagles got their first win of the season this past Friday, Sept. 17, against the Rebels of Coosa Valley 14-6 in Alabama Independent School Association action (AISA).

The Eagles had concentrated on their passing game for their previous three games but a torrential downpour of rain before the game put them in run mode with 26 run versus 17 pass attempts.

They also had to fight through 110 penalty yards and two turnovers to earn the win, but their defense stood strong and kept the Rebels in check.

The first quarter was scoreless as both teams tried to find solid footing on wet field.

In the second quarter, Eagle senior wide receiver Sam Bloodworth would run for a touchdown with the point after try (PAT) successful and that gave FDA a 7-0 lead.

And that would be all the scoring for the first half as the teams battled back and forth.

In the third quarter, Eagle sophomore quarterback Ethan Alford would call his own name and fight for the end zone after a short run. The PAT was good and FDA led 14-0.

The rebels would manage to score a touchdown in the fourth quarter. The Eagle defense then stiffened in the waning minutes and secured the win for FDA.

Team leaders on offense for the Eagles were Alford who passed for 102 yards, going 9-16, and ran 10 times for 44 yards and a touchdown. Eagle senior Noah Pickens had a strong night, running for 67 yards on 14 attempts. Bloodworth had one run for 20 yards and a touchdown and caught eight passes for 87 yards.

On defense, Eagle juniors Sterling Arnold and Clay Benson shined with five tackles each. Arnold had one sack while Benson constantly harassed the Rebel backfield with three sacks.

The 1-4 Eagles will host the 4-0 Warriors of Sparta Academy this Friday.

It should prove to be tough test for the AISA 3A Eagles as the 1A Warriors have already defeated the 3A Monroe Academy Volunteers 30-20.