Greenville rumbles over Rebels

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

The Greenville High School Tigers, after a hard loss to Wetumpka, took the field against the Rehobeth Rebels and rumbled and finessed their way to a 30-14 region win.

The Tigers were back to their usual proficient ways of moving the ball by running and passing and playing stout defense.

From the first of the game, it looked to be an equal match between teams, but the Tigers defense had a message to send.

After the Tigers took an early lead in the first quarter with a touchdown and two point conversion, senior defensive lineman Javoris Boggan would intercept a tipped pass on a subsequent Rehobeth drive, and rumble for over 65 yards for a touchdown.

That play sparked both the offense and defense of the Tigers. The offense would add another touchdown late in the second quarter on a long pass by junior quarterback Andre Davidson.

Rehobeth would finally find the end zone in the waning moments of the half to make the score 22-6.

Greenville came back from half time with determination and settled in for game of back and forth and capitalizing on mistakes.

The Tigers would add another touchdown and two point conversion. The Rebels would find the end zone again, but the outcome had been settled earlier and the score at the end of the game was 30-14.

Head coach Josh McLendon said, “Overall, it was a great team win. We have to continue to focus on getting better every day.”

With the win, Greenville is assured a spot in the playoffs.

The 5-1 Greenville Tigers will now host the 3-3 Eagles of Carroll High School for another region matchup in Alabama High School Athletic Association 5A action this Friday.

Carroll won their game against Rehobeth earlier in the season on Sept. 10, 28-9. It should prove to be a battle of wills and least mistakes.