Homecoming activities for McKenzie School

McKenzie School’s Homecoming Court was presented before the Tiger’s football game with Pleasant Home, Friday, Oct. 1. Pictured above, from left, are Alex Langston and Charisa Bullard (freshmen maids); Ariana Pitts and Emma Shine (senior maids); Homecoming Queen Armani Womack (senior); Brooke Clow and Takihya Presley (junior maids), and Taylor Campbell and Sarah Whitehead (sophomore maids). Pictured below are parade participants tossing candy for students and other spectators during the McKenzie Homecoming parade. (Shea Odom | Greenville Standard)