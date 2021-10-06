Panthers fall to Red Level

BY RAN VAN COR

The Greenville Standard

The Friday night lights cast shadows on the mid county cats once again with a loss to the Red Level Tigers 22-14.

The Georgiana Panthers were 0-6 on the season thus far but looked optimistic going into Friday night’s contest with aspirations of putting a check mark into the victory column.

The Tigers, who were 2-3 overall and 2-2 in region play, had other ideas. The Panthers put up a stout defense against Red Level with fumbles being the story for the first quarter, one for each team.

Finally with 11:54 in the second quarter the Tigers got on the board first, the conversion failed.

Red Level scored again but it was called back for a block in the back. After a turn over on downs, it appeared Georgiana would go three and out from the 28-yard line but Panther Head Coach Bess rolled the dice and faked the fourth down punt which got them to Red Level’s 18-yard line. With 4:46 left in the half, a short pass to Kaveon Miles tied the game at 6 – 6.

Third quarter action had the Panthers playing defense like their hair was on fire, but the offense struggled and was lack luster.

Red Level, on their second possession of downs, managed to cross the goal again for a touchdown and six points and added a two-point conversion at the 6:43 mark, making the contest 14-6.

In the fourth quarter at 8:50, Georgiana would not be denied. Good running and a short passing attack led the mid county cats into the end zone for six more points plus two more from the conversion, leaving a tie game at 14 apiece.

Drives by both teams failed until Red Level intercepted a Georgiana pass and that seemed to take the wind out of the Panthers sails.

Red Level mounted a drive that carried the Tigers to the 3- yard line and with 3:18 to go in the game put an additional eight more points to the tally books and the proverbial nail in the coffin for the Panthers

At the final whistle it was the Red Level 22, Georgiana 14 and their seventh consecutive loss on the season.

The Panthers travel to face the Brantley Bulldogs for a region game this Friday. The Bulldogs are undefeated at 6-0 and beat the 5-2 Samson Tigers 46 – 18.