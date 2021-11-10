Oct. 21, 2021

Mr. Stanley Keith Tindal, 61, a resident of Highland Home, died at his home on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. The funeral service was Wednesday, Nov. 3, at 6 p.m. from the chapel of Dunklin Funeral Home with Brother Ricky Bagents officiating and Dunklin Funeral Home directing. Visitation was from 5-6 p.m.

Mr. Tindal was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur “Buddy” Tindal and Ruth Burt Tindal.

He is survived by his loving wife, Becki Williams Tindal; sons, Alex Tindal (Brittany) and Michael Hughs; daughter, Catherine Hughes; grandchildren, Emily Tindal, Caden Tindal and John Austin Roper; brother, Steve Tindal (Jill) and many nieces, nephews and other family members.