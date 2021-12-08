Dec. 19, 1955 – Nov. 27, 2021

Funeral service for Michael “Mike” Owen Blackmon, 65, of Highland Home was held at Johnson Funeral Home in Georgiana at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5, with Pastor Tracy Stinson officiating. Burial followed at East Chapman Baptist Church Cemetery. The family received friends from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home. Mr. Blackmon passed away on Saturday, Nov. 27, in Montgomery.

He is survived by his grandchildren, Gabriel Finch, Trenity Mason, and Hayden Blackmon; siblings, Patricia Knotts (John), Judy Townley (William) and David Blackmon; mother, Jackie Blackmon; daughter-in-law, Justine Blackmon; sister-in-law, Dawn Blackmon; and several nieces and nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his children, Michael Blackmon, Jr. and Gary Allen Blackmon; brother, Billy J. “BJ” Blackmon, Jr.; and parents, Billy J. Blackmon and Betty McKinney Blackmon.

Pallbearers were family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made on behalf of Mike to the church he attended, East Chapman Baptist Church.