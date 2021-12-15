Oct. 7, 1918 – Nov. 24, 2021

103 Years of Long Live. MOTHER JESSIE MAE JORDAN ROBINSON was born to the late Lonnie and Sarah Moorer Jordan on Oct. 7, 1918. She departed this life on Nov. 24, 2021.

Mother Robinson was a faithful member of the Saint Paul Missionary Baptist Church until her health failed.

She was preceded in death by her ex-late husband, Mr. O. D. (Baby) Robinson; five sons, Mr. Robert D. Robinson, Mr. D.D. “Al D” Robinson, Mr. Isaiah Robinson, Mr. Lee Ernest Robinson, Mr. Free Spirit Troyee; one daughter, Margaret L. Robinson; and twelve siblings.

She leaves to cherish her memory: five daughters, Willie Mae Moody (Mobile), Ms. Eula Robinson Brown, Rev. Abbie Jones Jackson, Mrs. Betty Robinson (Jimmy Lee) Scott, and Evangelist Carolyn Robinson Griffin all of Greenville; one son, Mr. Jonathan Davis of Pensacola, Fla.; three grandchildren that she raised, Peggy ( Melvin) Holston, Tony (Rita) Robinson of Montgomery, and Mildred Brown of Rochester, NY; a devoted daughter-in-law, Mattie Pearl Robinson, a devoted niece, Mrs. Sarah (Rev. Booker T.) Crenshaw of San Diego, Calif.; a devoted nephew, Randy (Hattie) Lawson of Greenville; Minister Rickey and Sharon Pleasant of Mobile, Rev. Farrah Crenshaw of San Diego, Calif.; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and many friends; and one special friend and church member, Sister Dorothy B. Smith.

Visitation was held on Friday, Dec. 3, from 12 – 6 p.m. at Hudson Funeral Services LLC. A Celebration of Life was held on Saturday, Dec. 4, at 11 a.m. at the St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church. Interment was at Magnolia Cemetery.