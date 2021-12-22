Hoops roundup
FDA highlights
Dec. 13
FDA vs Morgan
Boys: 56-32 loss
Sawyer Fosset: 11 points
Lance McInvale: seven points and seven rebounds
Girls: 76-41 win
Avery Royal: 24 points and 13
Lily VanDyke: 17 points
Cahley Acreman: 12 points, 14 assists and seven steals
(Acreman broke single game assist recored)
Dec. 14
FDA vs Snook Christian
Boys: 57-29 win
Brady Long: 19 points and nine rebounds
Brody Stringer: eight points and five rebounds
Dec. 17
FDA vs Chambers
Boys: 33-35 loss
Sawyer Fossett: 12 points and nine rebounds
Clay Benson: eight points
Ethan Alfor: three points and 11 rebounds
Girls: 50-36 win
Lily VanDyke: 17 points and 12 rebounds
Cahley Acreman: 12 points and eight rebounds
Avery Royal: 11 points, 15 rebounds and eight blocks
Dec. 18
FDA vs Lee Scott
Christmas Tournament
Girls: 60-30 loss, (second place)
Lily VanDyke: 17 points, All Tournament Team
Cahley Acreman: All Tournament Team
Boys:
Sawyer Fossett: All Tournament Team
Georgiana highlights
Dec. 14
Georgiana vs Highland Home
Boys: 49-45 loss
Nasir Cheatham (freshman): 12 points
Girls: 52-41 win
Lillie Boggan (freshman): 21 points
Alexea Bess: 15 points and 11 rebounds
Angel Haynes: 10 points
Dec. 16
Georgiana vs Andalusia
Boys (8-3): 76-51 win
Josh Sims: 17 points
Zach Boggan: 12 points and 13 rebounds
Amari Feagin: 12 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks
Nasir Cheatham: 12 points
Jacob Lowery: eight points, 10 rebounds and seven assists
Girls: 74-62 loss
Angel Haynes: 15 points
Lillie Boggan: 13 points
Alexia Bess: 12 points and 12 rebounds
McKenzie highlights
Dec. 16
McKenzie vs Luverne
Boys: 56-43 loss
Jay Jackson: 12 points
Jaylen McMillian: 12 points
Girls: 43-10 loss
Armani Womack: six points