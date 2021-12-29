Oct. 24, 1960 – Dec. 25, 2021

Mr. Charlie Arnold Ponder, II, 61, a resident of Pine Apple, died at Regional Medical Center Medical Center of Central Alabama on Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021.

The funeral service will be from the chapel of Dunklin Funeral Home on Friday, Dec. 31, at 2 p.m. Dunklin Funeral Home will be directing. Burial will follow at Awin Church of Christ Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m.

Mr. Ponder was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie Arnold Ponder, I, and Georgia Clodine Newton Ponder; sister-in-law, Melody Diane Ponder and brother-in-law, Sherrell Turner.

He is survived by his wife, Rebecca Carden Ponder; children, Charlie “Tra” Ponder, III, (Crystal), Russell Heath Ponder and Todd Crane; grandchildren, MyKeal McDonald, Eric Dewayne Ponder, Stephen Anthony Ponder, Elizabeth Ann Ponder, Joseph Herman Ponder, Sarah Wills, Jonathan Wills, Zoe Burrough and Kenzie Burroughs; brother, Thomas Richard Ponder; sister, Charolette Turner and many nieces, nephews and other family members.