Aug. 6, 1948 – Dec. 27, 2021

Larry Douglas Payne, Sr., of Sandy Ridge, Alabama, died at home on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. Graveside services were held Jan. 3, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Sawyer Cemetery with Reverend Billy Payne officiating and Dunklin Funeral Home directing.

Mr. Payne was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel Douglas Payne and Frances Elizabeth, and his son, Larry Douglas Payne, Jr.

He is survived by his brothers, Michael Vance Payne (Jean) and Edmund Jay Payne, and nephew Chadley Vance Payne (Jamie).

Larry was a graduate of Lowndes County High School and was a member of the Sandy Ridge Methodist Church. He joined the Alabama Air National Guard 187th Fighter Wing in 1969 and retired with the rank of Master Sergeant.

He enjoyed raising cattle for many years after his retirement. Larry was initiated into the Fort Deposit Masonic Lodge #291 in 1973. In 1975 he joined the Scottish Rite in Montgomery as a 32nd degree Mason. He later joined the Alcazar Shrine of Montgomery as a Noble.

Pallbearers were Sonny Edgar, Frank Ellis, Danny Payne, Edmund Payne, Michael Payne and Chad Payne. Honorary Pallbearers were Joel Fondren, Gil Lee, Stanley Payne, Tommy Smith, Joe D Stettler, Todd Stettler and Ted Stettler.

Special thanks to his caregivers, Encompass Hospice, and numerous others who helped and visited during his last years.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Sandy Ridge Cemetery Association.