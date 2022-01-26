Oct. 22, 1924 – Jan. 16, 2022

Graveside Service for Mrs. Ruth Stinson, 97, of Georgiana was held at 1 p.m. on Jan. 18, 2022 at Providence Cemetery with Brother Bob Paul officiating.

She is survived by her daughter, Mary Hays; son, Jerry Stinson (Sandra); seven grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; sister, Vivian Keller; and several nieces, nephews, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn Stinson; six brothers and sisters; and her parents, Walter and Adell Wilkinson.

Pallbearers were Stephen Hays, Daryl Hays, Oliver Black, Wesley Stinson, Troy Casey, and Lucious Bradley.