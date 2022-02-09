May 7, 1939 – Feb. 4, 2022

Mr. Joe R. Tilley, born May 7, 1939, a resident of Greenville, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Feb. 4, 2022. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, Feb. 9, at 11 a.m. at Antioch East Baptist Church Cemetery with Brother Blair McBride officiating and Dunklin Funeral Home directing.

Mr. Tilley was preceded in death by his wife, Jewel Tilley; parents, Dallas and Minnie Tilley; brothers, Clyde, LaVance and Johnny Tilley; and sisters, Dalyne Jones and Ruth Patterson.

He is survived by his daughter, Teresa Tilley; son, Scott Tilley, all of Greenville; three grandchildren, Hannah Tilley and Stephen Tilley of Greenville and Caitlyn Harden (Kenny) of Midland City; four great-grandchildren, Jody Stewart and John Stewart, Tilley Harden and Sophie Harden; and brother, Glenn Tilley (Anna). He also leaves behind many beloved nieces and nephews

The family would like to thank the staff at Regional Medical Center of Central Alabama, his Dr Kanu Patel and his staff and staff of Southern Care Hospice.

In lieu of flowers the family asks you make a donation to one of his loves, Antioch East Baptist Church, Baptist Children’s Home or the Butler County Humane Society.