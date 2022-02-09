Aug. 18, 1935 – Jan. 31, 2022

The world lost a beautiful soul on Jan. 31, 2022. In the early morning hours, Mary Wilkes, 86 drifted peacefully off to sleep and awoke in Heaven, no doubt in the loving arms of her one true love, Howard Wilkes, whom she married in 1951.

Always a beauty, at the age of 16 she married a Handsome Navy man who was a decorated Veteran of World War II. Together they worked for many years building Victorian French Furniture. Howard, the pattern maker and Mary, the hand carver. Many homes today still have a piece of furniture made by this loving couple. They continued building a life, home and family together where their son, joined them building furniture as well. She was famous around her hometown for her red velvet cakes, many will surely miss those.

She was the sweetest lady, who loved her family and God above all else. Even through a pandemic and sickness, she never missed Church, continuing to read her Bible daily, watch via Facebook live broadcast every Sunday and tithing to her Salem Church of Christ. She was thoughtful and caring, always sending birthday, get well and sympathy cards to those friends and family whom she loved so much.

Our world is a little less bright today with the passing of such a wonderful lady but her beauty and grace are surely lighting up Heaven today.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Wilkes in 2013; daughter, Teresa Moseley; brother, Durwood Owens, and her mother and father, Lether and Euna Owens.

She leaves behind a loving family of two children; daughter, Paula (Ray) McCullough and son, Dwayne (Melinda) Wilkes; and a special son-in-law, Eddie Moseley, who never missed a day calling to check on her since the loss of her daughter/his wife Teresa; cousin, Katherine “Kitty” Matthews who was more like the sister she never had; five grandchildren, Tracy (Jan) Jordan, Derek (Shae) McCullough, Maranda (Kevin) Braswell, Shaun (Robin) Wilkes, and Sabrina (Jesse) Dempsey; and 14 great-grandchildren as well as multiple bonus grands and great-grandchildren.

She will be missed dearly by those she leaves behind on this Earth but they are comforted knowing that she is no longer suffering and was welcomed through the gates of Heaven by her Lord and Savior to be reunited and rejoice with those whom went before her.

She was a lifelong member of the Salem Church of Christ in Honoraville where she was laid to rest next to her husband Howard on Thursday Feb. 3. The family received friends inside the church from 10-11 a.m. followed by a graveside service at 11 a.m. at the Salem Cemetery with Minister Larry Brady officiating and Dunklin Funeral Home directing.