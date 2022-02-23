Area high school hoops roundup

FDA HIGHLIGHTS

The AISA All-Star East vs West girls’ basketball game was held at Crampton Bowl on Friday, Feb. 18, and included three Lady Eagle senior players from Fort Dale Academy on the West team.

The West team was ahead by one at halftime, but the East battled back to win 52-41.

Eagles Kinley Woodard scored two points from the free throw line while Cahley Acreman added three, and Avery Royal scored a team high eight and was selected as the West MVP.

Royal said that she had a great experience with wonderful teammates and coaches and she hopes events like this will inspire young athletes to keep working hard for the rewards that come in the end.

Coach Regina Parker served as the West team’s assistant coach and said of the experience, “Serving as a coach for the basketball all-star team was such an honor.

“It was a joy to see talented young ladies that were rivals during the season make friendships that will last a lifetime.

“The AISA promotes Christian leadership, and I am thankful to be a part of it. My players were young ladies on and off the court.”

GEORGIANA HIGHLIGHTS

With a win in the 1A AHSAA State Basketball Tournament Sub-Regional against Pleasant Home 59-40, the 16-8 Georgiana Lady Panthers advanced to the Sweet 16 Regional Semi-Finals to face the 17-4 Talladega County Central Fighting Tigers.

The Panthers fell behind 13-12 in the first quarter but scored 19 points in the second to take the lead going into halftime 31-22.

They would increase their lead in the third quarter 49-35.

Talladega made a strong comeback in the fourth but Georgiana held on in the waning seconds of the game to win 54-52.

Angel Haynes led the Panthers in scoring with 15 points. Alexea Bess had 14 points, nine rebounds and went 6-7 from the free throw line.

Nyeashia Thomas scored 11 points and eight rebounds while Lillie Boggan added 10 points.

Georgiana’s record stands at 17-8 and they will next face the 20-8 Loachapoka Indians in an Elite 8 matchup at Garrett Coliseum for the Southeast Region title at 3 p.m.

GHS Highlights

After defeating Carroll 72-34 on Monday, Feb. 14, in the 5A AHSAA State Basketball Tournament Sub-Regional, the GHS Lady Tigers advanced to the Sweet 16 Regional Semi-Finals.

They next faced the Talladega Tigers on Friday, Feb. 18. It was a low scoring game and came down to last few seconds with Talladega edging out a win 38-35.

At the end of the first quarter the score was tied at six. By the close of the second quarter, Talladega led 13-11.

Beginning the fourth quarter Talladega still held the lead 25-21.

Greenville would make a comeback and score 14 points and take the lead 35-34 with 19 seconds left in the game but couldn’t hold on and lost 38-35.

Jovala Ocean was the high scorer for Greenville with 10 points, followed by Jelecia Anderson with nine.

Greenville closed out their season with a 7-12 record.

Head coach Lavorus Peagler said of his team, “I’m really proud of them. They had a rough start to the season starting off 1-6 but they continued to work and get better every day. They overcame all the adversity and ended being the first GHS girl team to advance to the sweet 16