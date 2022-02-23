CLEVE SMITH By Editor | February 23, 2022 | 0 Cleve Smith funeral service was held Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022 at 12 noon from Lomax Hannon. Burial followed in Indian Hill AME Zion Cemetery. Hudson Funeral Service directed. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts MARY BELL February 23, 2022 | No Comments » BETTY POWELL February 23, 2022 | No Comments » ROBERT GEORGE February 23, 2022 | No Comments » BLENDO POWELL February 23, 2022 | No Comments » GROVER SMITH February 23, 2022 | No Comments »