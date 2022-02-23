FDA opens baseball season

The Fort Dale varsity baseball team opened their season with four away games against non-region opponents. They lost all four games by only one run, including a 2-3 loss to defending AAA state champs Pike Liberal Arts School and a 1-2 loss to defending AA state runners-up Edgewood Academy. Early standout stats include Sam Bloodworth’s pitching (started two games, pitched six innings, struck out eight batters) and Parker McNeal’s batting (batting average 0.455 with 4 singles and 3 RBI’s). The Eagles will host their annual tournament March 24-26. Pictured are Bloodworth and McNeal. (Kathy Pickens | The Standard)