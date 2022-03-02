CECIL LOMAX DUFFESS

Nov. 29, 1939 – Feb. 20, 2022

Cecil Lomax Duffell, 82, a resident of Honoraville, died on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 25, at Cauthen Cemetery in Highland Home with Minister Charles Box officiating and Dunklin Funeral Home directing. The family received friends at Dunklin Funeral Home from 12-1 p.m.

Mr. Duffell who always said, “I’m just a country man”, was preceded in death by his siblings, Bobby Duffell, Billy Ray Duffell, Laura Joe Duffell and Dorothy Mae Cook.

He is survived by his daughters, Shirley D. Schofield of Greenville and Barbara Kandle of Enterprise; sons, Ronald Duffell of Honoraville and Ricky Duffell (Greta) of Dothan; brother, Lomax Cecil Duffell; five grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and ten nieces and nephews.