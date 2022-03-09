Butler Crusade set for April 4-6

From April 4 to April 6 a crusade will be held in football stadiums across Butler County.

Tim Skipper, pastor of Ebenezer East Church, indicated the Lord put in his heart to hold a crusade locally during a church youth mission trip to North Carolina over three and a half years ago.

He said, “I’ve never had the Lord just speak to me and I’ve never heard his voice, but as clearly as I have ever understood anything, he put on my heart in that trip, do this in Greenville. Do it at home; you don’t have to come to North Carolina to serve.”

He noted that even though COVID set his plans back, he was going to follow the Lord’s plan and has taken it upon himself to organize the crusade and do what the Lord intended him to do.

Flyers, signs, and advertisements have been placed all over Butler County in preparation for the Butler Crusade.

Skipper said, “The crusade is to bring people a message and bring revival in the saving knowledge of Jesus Christ to the people, especially those who may be lost.”

There are over 50 churches currently involved in the crusade. Volunteers are still needed and donations can be made to Ebenezer East Baptist Church, 1771 Halso Mill Road, Greenville, AL 36037.

The crusade will begin at McKenzie School on April 4, then at Georgiana School on April 5, and will culminate at Greenville High School on April 6.

A free meal will be served at 6 p.m. each night, which includes hamburgers and hotdogs.

Afterwards, there will be a worship program and then speakers will deliver their messages for Christ.

Music leaders will be Spoken Trio at McKenzie, David Norrell at Georgiana, and Gloria Warren at Greenville.

The guest speakers will be Daniel Wilson at McKenzie, Mitchel Dean at Georgiana, and Phil Winningham at Greenville.

Everyone is invited to attend.