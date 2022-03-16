May 30, 1949 – March 04, 2022

Mr. Comer Michael Blackmon, 72, a resident of Honoraville, died on Friday, March 4, 2022. The funeral service was held Wednesday, March 9, at 11 a.m. at Southside Baptist Church with Brother Herbert Brown and Brother Randy Harvill officiating and Dunklin Funeral Home directing. Burial followed at Sunrise Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. at Southside Baptist Church.

Mike was preceded in death by his father, Comer Blackmon.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Debbie Blackmon and his daughter Alison (Jason) Edwards.

He was Gdaddy to three beautiful grandchildren, Grayson, Jackson, and Madison. He is also survived by his mother, Velma Blackmon; his sister, Barbara (Nenion) Conley; his brother, Larry (Martha) Blackmon; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Mike loved his family very much and cherished making memories with them. Mike loved the Lord and loved his church, Southside Baptist Church, and his Sunday school class. He was an avid fisherman and was an active member of the Butler County BASS Club. Mike was a veteran of the United States Air Force and worked as a mechanic at Norman Blackmon Motor Company. Mike’s love for the Lord, compassion, and humor made this world a better place.

In lieu of flowers, please give in honor of Mike to the Ukrainian Relief Efforts at samaritanspurse.org