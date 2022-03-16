April 22, 1955 – March 8, 2022

Mrs. Sandra Lynn Simmons, 66, of Forest Home, passed away on Tuesday, March, 2022 at her home, surrounded by her family.

She is survived by her sons, Allen Paulding (Melissa Burgans) and Steven Simmons; grandchildren, Stormi Simmons, Summer Simmons, Jessie Kelly and Zoe Paulding; great granddaughter, Blakleigh Kelly; and brother, Ronald Simmons.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Edith Simmons; and sister, Charlotte Hellman.

Mrs. Simmons served in the United States Army for two years. She worked most of her life as a truck driver. She enjoyed crocheting, cross stitching, and was an avid reader. She enjoyed spending time with her family and grandkids.