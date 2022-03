Area basketball players represent

Area basketball players are well-represented on the ASWA boys and girls basketball all-state team selection.

The players were selected by the Alabama Sports Writers Association prep committee with nominations from coaches.

Girls

Alabama High School Athletic Association

Class 2A

Third Team

Khashya Richardson, Luverne, Jr., G, 5-5

Girls Class 1A

Third Team

Angel Haynes, Georgiana, Sr., G, 5-6

Alabama Independent School Association

First Team

Avery Royal, Fort Dale Academy, Sr., F, 6-1

Third Team

Cahley Acreman, Fort Dale Academy, Sr., G, 5-6

Coach of the Year

Regina Parker, Fort Dale Academy

Boys

Alabama High School Athletic Association

Class 2A

First-team

Keldric Faulk, Highland Home, Jr., F, 6-6

Class 1A

Second-team

Jayden Parks, Brantley, Fr., G, 5-8

Third-team

Josh Sims, Georgiana, Sr., F, 6-4