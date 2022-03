Fort Dale senior Stephen Waggoner struck out seven of 19 batters in the Eagles 9-1 win over Meadowview Christian at home on Monday. The victory improves their record to 8-10. Inclement weather canceled the rest of the week’s schedule as the Eagles headed into spring break. They will play again on Friday in the Monroe Academy tournament facing Monroe and Patrician and will host an alumni game on Saturday. (Kathy Pickens | The Standard)