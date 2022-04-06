FDA diamond action

Above: The Fort Dale varsity baseball team split a double header with region rival Morgan Academy last Thursday in Selma. They lost the first game 0-6, facing Lawson State commit Andrew Thomas who struck out 11 while walking one and giving up only four hits. They won the second game 11-9 behind Eagles’ starting pitcher Parker McNeal who struck out seven Morgan batters in 5.1 innings. Noah Pickens closed the game and was awarded the save. Following this match-up, the Eagles broke even on the season with 12 total wins and 12 total losses and 3-3 in region play. Pictured is junior third baseman Brady Long sliding in to score on a passed ball in the top of the fifth inning of the second game.

Below: The Fort Dale Lady Eagles softball team defeated region opponent Morgan Academy in both games of a double header Thursday bringing their region record to 4-2 and tipping their season record to the winning side with 10 wins and nine losses. Claire Campbell went 2-3 at the plate in the first game with four RBI’s. Anna Claire Thomas pitched a complete game in the first pairing, delivering five strikeouts and only giving up three hits in the 14-0 shutout. In the second game freshman Emily Cauthen, pictured, pitched all seven innings racking up eight strikeouts while allowing only four hits in the 8-2 victory. (Photos by Kathy Pickens | The Standard)