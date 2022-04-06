Lambda Delta Zeta Chapter honors guests

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated Lambda Delta Zeta Chapter hosted their annual Finer Womanhood Observance and Scholarship luncheon at W.O. Parmer cafeteria on April 2 and honored three guests. Pictured are (l-r) Gloria Moorer Johnson, Woman of the Year; James Daniels, Sr., Man of the Year, Betty Whittle, President of Lambda Delta Zeta Chapter; and Deivion Simpson, who received the Lillian D. Gardner Memorial Scholarship. Whittle said the organization was 103 years old and their purpose was scholarship, service, sisterhood, and finer womanhood. (Bruce Branum | The Standard)