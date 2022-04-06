Trained to Go

Greenville City Councilman Boris Thigpen and Jerome Davidson, Jr. recently hosted a travel team basketball tournament at Dunbar Gym on Saturday, May 2. In attendance was J.D. Davidson, a two time high school All-American who is now playing for the University of Alabama. Thigpen indicated his participation was a way to give back to the community and that his reward was seeing the development of character in the players. He noted that many kids don’t have an avenue of challenge to better themselves but he hoped his participation would lead many of the players to a successful high school or even college career in basketball. (Bruce Branum | The Standard)