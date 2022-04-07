The 2022 Statewide “Don’t Drop It On Alabama” Spring Cleanup will be held the entire month of April.

The annual cleanup is coordinated by Alabama PALS (People Against a Littered State), which also coordinates and implements the Alabama Coastal Cleanup (a partnership with the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources), the Alabama Clean Campus Program, the Alabama Adopt-A-Mile and Adopt-A-Stream programs (a partnership with the Alabama Department of Transportation).

Each effort is made possible through partnerships with business and industry, state associations and state agencies committed to making Alabama a leader in environmental volunteerism and awareness.

The “Don’t Drop It On Alabama” Spring Cleanup is offered to all 67 Alabama counties and statewide volunteer groups.

PALS is once again proud to continue and expand its partnership with Coca-Cola United as the Title Sponsor for the 2022 cleanup.

This partnership has enabled PALS to further incorporate the recycling of plastic bottles and aluminum cans into the annual cleanup effort.

“Coca-Cola United is proud of our role as the Title Sponsor of the statewide 2022 ‘Don’t Drop It on Alabama Spring Cleanup,’” said Coca-Cola United Director of Public Affairs and Communications Andy Britton.

“We are especially pleased with our annual partnership with Alabama PALS as we all move forward toward our goal of a world without waste.”

The 2022 “Don’t Drop It On Alabama” Spring Cleanup is made possible through the following PALS Sustaining Partners: ALDOT, Alabama Farmers Federation, Coca-Cola United, Alabama Farmers Cooperative, Vulcan Materials Company, the Association of County Commissions of Alabama and the Poarch Band of Creek Indians.

Alabama PALS is also proud to announce a cleanup partnership with the Alabama Community College Systems (ACCS) campuses.

“We are extremely proud of the commitment and dedication from ACCS and its campuses,” said Spencer Ryan, Alabama PALS executive vice president.

“The participation and results from the ACCS campuses in 2021 was a fantastic example of what we can accomplish when we work together.”

PALS distributed approximately 175,000 bags statewide for the 2022 cleanup, as well as all materials and supplies to participating cities, counties and volunteer groups.

Volunteers interested in participating are encouraged to contact the local coordinator to join an existing cleanup or to establish their own local cleanup within their respective community.

For more information, visit alpals.org.