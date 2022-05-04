FDAC golf tournament May 7

BY KATHY PICKENS

The Greenville Standard

The Fort Dale Academy Athletic Club (FDAC) will sponsor its annual golf tournament on Saturday, May 7, at Cambrian Ridge.

The FDAC uses funds from this event to support all Eagles athletes across all school sports.

In the past they have funded scholarships, supplied equipment, contributed to facility upgrades, and sponsored professional development for coaches.

There are several ways for individuals and businesses to participate including as a hole sponsor, a player, or an awards sponsor.

A hole sponsorship of $125 includes a sign representing your company at a designated hole on the course, as well as one player registration fee.

The entry fee for the tournament itself is $500 per team or $125 per golfer.

Entry fee includes 18 holes of championship golf, cart rental, range balls and use of practice green, and lunch.

The awards ceremony will occur during lunch.

There are also several team or individual awards available to sponsor with prices ranging from $200 to $500.

Friday, May 6, is the pre-registration deadline. Registration begins at 6:30 a.m. Saturday, May 7, with a shotgun start at 8 a.m.

Walk-ups are welcome for individuals and teams. For more information please contact FDAC president Greg Kendrick at glk@elmore.rr.com or 334.368.2285.