FDA peewee soccer winds up

The Fort Dale Academy soccer program just wrapped up their six-week intramural peewee season. There were teams for K-5 to first grade, second and third grades, and fourth through sixth grades. Teams were coached by Josh and Andrea Wildermuth, parent volunteers, and senior members of the Eagle soccer teams. Officiating was done by other varsity soccer players. Pictured: Fort Dale senior soccer coach Emma Lee DeShields celebrates with her team after a Saturday morning victory. Third grader Cole Braden can be spotted on the far left along with his fellow teammates Jack Ellis, Edith Gardner, Bryson Jones, Charlie Kilpatrick, Vivian Lee, Trinity Roper, Annaleigh Spann, and Emily Till. (Kathy Pickens | The Standard)