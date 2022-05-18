JOSEPH HARLOD HUGGINS

Joseph Harold “Hal” Huggins passed away at his home in Camden on May 10, 2022. Hal enjoyed a successful lifelong career in banking and was a pillar of positive influence in his community and beyond.

He is survived by his wife Vickie Hogue Huggins; daughter Kristi Huggins Hickman (Christopher) of Auburn and son Joseph Matthew Huggins (Shanna) of Camden. Hal also leaves four grandchildren that he adored; Matthew Slade Huggins, Kendall Ann Huggins, Tanner Harrison Hickman and Tucker Huggins Hickman; as well as his sister Brenda Huggins Cobb; and a host of beloved nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, B.J and Ann Huggins and sister Mary Ann Huggins Kincaid.

The family received friends Thursday afternoon 4-6 p.m. at Camden United Methodist Church. Funeral services were held Friday May 13 at 1 p.m. at Camden United Methodist Church with interment following iin Camden City Cemetery.