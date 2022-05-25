Dixie Darlings All-Stars

The Dixie Softball Darlings All-Stars (ages 9-10) were announced at the closing ceremonies of the league on Thursday, Friday, May 20 at the Greenville Sportsplex. They will play in Troy June 16. Pictured (l-r) are Brooklyn Yancey, Skai McGhee, Lynlee Till, Mary Lee McLendon, Maygan McLain, Addison Luckie, Bella Howell, Reese Hartley, Skyla Calhoun, Maggie Lee Bourne, Lizzie Beverly, and Kate Ballew. Coaches will be Rick Bourne, Josh McLendon, Josh Beverly, Rosie Till, and Brad Ballew. (Photo submitted)