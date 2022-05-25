Dixie Ponytails All-Stars

The Dixie Softball Ponytails All-Stars (ages 11-12) were announced at the closing ceremonies of the league on Thursday, Friday, May 20 at the Greenville Sportsplex. They will play in Troy June 16. Pictured (l-r) kneeling are Madilyn Young, Tucker Hamilton, Bradleigh Hickman, Parker Stinson, Ella Ealum, and Alli Pierce; second row, Allie Newton, Paisley Honeycutt, Kae Hinson, Julia Ballew, Riley Grace Hartley, and coach Amber Newton; Back Row, coaches Brandon Hinson and Daniel Hartley. (Photo submitted)