Concerned Doctors call for end to COVID-19 vaccine for minors

Where is the scientific justification for vaccines and boosters and why are we risking the lives of children in Alabama for something that provides ZERO BENEFIT?

Healthy children, teens and young adults are at minimal risk of severe complications or death due to the Covid-19 SARS-CoV-2 virus.

The median IFR (Infection Fatality Rate) was 0.0013% among ages 0-19 years using data from 12 countries comparable to that of recent influenza viruses with above average severity. More recent studies show an even lower IFR.

Multi-country data published in BMC Infectious Diseases showed an IFR of 0.0005, or 1 per 2,000 infections among ages 0-9 years.

A large German study showed a fatality of 3/1,000,000 and no deaths under age 5. A study in Nature demonstrated that children under 18 with no comorbidities have virtually zero risk of death.

It is important to note that the vaccines only reduce children’s risk of COVID infection for a minimal period of seven weeks according to one study.

No rational person would risk the health of our children for a mere seven weeks of benefit in the face of the known and unknown short and long-term risks of the vaccine.

Vaccinated individuals, children and adults, have the same risk of spreading infection to others as the unvaccinated; therefore, vaccination does not protect society at large.

This means that vaccinating children does not decrease risk of spread to those around them. It’s also important to note, according to the CDC, 74.2% of kids, age 0-11 already have natural immunity.

Children with prior infection were excluded from the booster trials so how can the CDC recommend the vaccine for all children?

It has been demonstrated with over 150 studies that natural immunity provides robust, long-lasting protection.

In comparison, multiple studies show these vaccines provide only very short-term protection. We have never implemented vaccines that were so ineffective that they required a booster in six months.

The vaccines pose consequential risks. The fact that the CDC VAERS system shows more deaths and permanent disabilities from the COVID-19 vaccines than all vaccines in the last 30 years combined, qualifies the COVID-19 vaccines as the most unsafe vaccines in history.

Even this high number of deaths probably underreports by a factor of 20 to 41 according to two analyses.

Serious reactions include, but are not limited to, blood clots, severe disability affecting the nervous system, suppression of the innate immune system and myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart resulting in the death of heart muscle.

European Journal of Clinical Investigation analysis showed a relative risk of hospitalization for myopericarditis among boys age 12 to 15 after the second dose of BNT162b2 vaccine to be 2.8 times higher than their 120-day COVID-19 hospitalization risk.

International estimates of post-vaccine risk exceed the highest COVID-19 hospitalization risk by 6.5 times. Two studies show that the risk of myocarditis is 1/2700 vaccinations.

As stated by Dr. Bose Ravenel, a retired private practice pediatrician of 37 years and Associate Clinical Professor of Pediatrics at the UNC Department of Pediatrics (1976-1987), “There is no rational argument or empirical data to justify administering these ‘warp-speed’ developed vaccines to young children who are at near-zero statistical risk for death or serious disease from the virus. Proceeding forward with experimental COVID vaccines for children is reckless and poses an unacceptable risk-to-benefit profile.”

We believe those who promote the COVID-19 vaccination of minors either have not studied the U.S. and world data sufficiently or they are compromised by external pressures.

This letter includes just a small portion of the data available to establish conclusively that the vaccination of minors poses a serious risk to the health and well-being of Alabama’s children.

Concerned Doctors calls on the Medical Association of the State of Alabama and the Alabama Department of Public Health, as well as all state and local officials to familiarize themselves with the facts and immediately cease and dissist COVID-19 vaccinations for minors.

From the start of the state of the emergency, Concerned Doctors state that there was NO DIALOGUE, about anything related to COVID, its treatment or prevention.

As our membership continues to grow, Alabama citizens and medical professionals deserve DIALOGUE with officials who decide the fate of our liberty and medical freedom.

This letter was delivered to MASA, ADPH, all state legislators, Gov. Kay Ivey, Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth, and Attorney General Steve Marshall.