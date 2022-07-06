Jonathan Crenshaw Funeral Service was held Saturday, July 2, 2022, from Clara G. Hudson Memorial Chapel at 1 p.m. Burial followed in the Mt. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery, Greenville. Min. Tammy Crenshaw officiated and Hudson Funeral Service directed.

Jonathan departed this life June 23. Jonathan leaves to cherish his memories: his father, Raymond Coleman; sisters, Melissa and Cindy (Lawrence) Crenshaw of Greenville, Kim, Maylee and Linda Jenkins of Ft. Deposit; brothers, Raymond, Eric, Sammie and John (Tasha) Crenshaw of Greenville, James and Deon Jenkins of Ft. Deposit; aunts, Jerry Crenshaw, Gracie Coleman and Ruby Coleman; uncles, Nathaniel (Cynthia) Coleman, Milton, Jimmy and Johnny Simmons of Greenville; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; close cousin, Tasha Womack; and special friends, Jonathan Tyrese Thomas, Travis Ruffins, Joe Roper, Eldrick Lowery, Rod Howard and Randall Graham.