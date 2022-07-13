Hank mural has ribbon cutting

The Greenville Area Chamber of Commerce recently received a grant from Alabama Power Company (APC) as part of its 2021 Power Of Good Foundation grant program.

The grant, along with an additional contribution from APC, was used to fund a beautiful mural in downtown Greenville featuring Butler County native and country music legend Hank Williams, Sr. and his mentor Rufus “TeeTot” Payne.

The mural, which is located on the wall of the old Greenville Gym and current location to 365 Fyne Fitness, is the fourth mural in a series of murals to be featured in the “Camellia City Mural Trail” project.

Greenville Area Chamber of Commerce executive director, Tracy Salter, said this mural is the brainchild of local artist and business owner Stacey Edwards, who created the design concept around the country song “Wait for the Light to Shine.”

“This is Stacey’s second mural design – she created the very first mural in Greenville – ‘Share the Love’, which is located on the Safe Harbor building.

Stacey is a phenomenal artist and has such a community minded vision for art,” said Salter.

Edwards said she wanted to draw on a part of history that is fascinating to not only herself, but the world.

“Hank Williams gets a lot of attention, as he should, but I wanted to also highlight blues musician

Rufus “TeeTot” Payne, Edwards said.

“Their musical collaboration was important to the legend of Hank and worthy to be celebrated in our town. This mural is a celebration of our county’s rich musical history and the design is a more contemporary street art style, full of color and bold pattern,” she added.

Michael K. Jordan, Area Manager for Alabama Power says the Alabama Power Foundation has a goal of strengthening the communities we serve. “Providing attractive gateways into towns and cities can help in that strengthening process as they can help spur economic development and maintain civic pride. The murals being painted in downtown Greenville are so important to beautifying and reinvigorating the entire area,” Jordan said.