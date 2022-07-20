Coaches Corner set for Aug. 2

The four corners of Butler County football will meet Tuesday, Aug. 2 for the annual Coaches Corner event.

The event, co-sponsored by the Greenville Kiwanis Club and the Greenville Area Chamber of Commerce will feature coaches and players introductions as well as a Q&A session aired live on Q94.

In addition to the program, guests will enjoy lunch provided by Nanny’s Fine Dining with the opportunity to win door prizes from local businesses.

Seating is limited and reservation is requested Thursday, July 28, by noon if you plan to attend – tickets are $12 each and include lunch.

If so, you are welcome to email or call the chamber and they will be happy to include your reservation for this event.

The event will be hosted at the Beeland Park Community Center located at 1016 E. Commerce Street, Greenville.

Come and enjoy and support the coaches, players, and local football programs.