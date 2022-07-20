Local tennis instructor Jennie Hamilton offered a three-day camp last week to students in the Greenville area. She dubbed the event the Happy Hamilton Tennis Camp and used fun drills and games to develop skills while fostering a love for the sport. She had groups for 3rd through 6th grades and for 7th through 12th grades with a total of 33 participants. One highlight of the camp was Water Wednesday where players got to use water balloons as tennis balls. More information about lessons and events is available on Facebook and Instagram @happyhamiltontennis. (Kathy Pickens | The Standard)