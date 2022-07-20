WILLIAM ELMORE LOWERY

Aug. 1, 1940 – July 12, 2022

William “Billy” Elmore Lowery, age 81, resident of Fort Deposit, passed away on Tuesday, July 12, 2022.

A Celebration of Life Service was held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 16, at Flatwoods Church of Christ, Fort Deposit.

Mr. Lowery is survived by his wife of 22 years, Debra Lowery; daughter, Linda Lowery Futch (Richard); step-children, Mickey Posey, Tonya McKenzie (Cedric); siblings, Carolyn Till (Jimmy), Paul Lowery (Cathy), Cecil Lowery (Peggy); grandchild, Laken Futch; and great grandchild, Landen Foster.

Mr. Lowery was preceded in death by his parents, John Kendrick & Edna Mae Lowery; daughter, Denise Lowery; and brother, Van Lowery.

Mr. Lowery was a hardworking man, a real caring man to everyone he met. In lieu of flowers, you can donate to Kidney or Heart Foundation.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.johnsongeorgiana.com for the Lowery family.