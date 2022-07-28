Rogers wins Heritage Cook-off

Pictured are the winners of the Butler County Farmers Federation Women’s Leadership Committee’s 15th Annual Heritage Cook-off. From left are Linda Rogers, who won 1st place with Anytime Tailgate Sliders, and Debbie Owens place second with Manwhich Sliders. The event was held Saturday, July 23, at the Walnut Street Church of Christ Multi-purpose room. Judges were Butler County Sheriff Danny Bond, Nina Marie Lowery, and Stacey Black. Rogers will attend the 46th annual Alabama Heritage Cooking Contest for county winners, which will be held in Montgomery at the ALFA building on Sept. 8. (Photo submitted)

Anytime Tailgate Sliders

Ingredients:

12 King’s Hawaiian sweet rolls, split across

1 lb. honey ham, shaved

12 oz. Swiss or Provolone cheese, sliced

8 oz. tub Philadelphia chive and onion or garden vegetable cream cheese, softened

1 stick butter, melted

¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese

1 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

1 ½ tsp. dried minced onions

Directions:

Lightly spray 11×6 baking dish with non-stick cooking spray. Split rolls across with serrated knife and arrange in dish. Layer ham and Swiss or Provolone on top of roll bottoms. Spread roll tops with layer of cream cheese. Carefully place tops to match up with rolls below. In a small bowl, combine melted butter, Parmesan, Worcestershire, and minced onion. Pour evenly over sandwiches. Let stand about 20 minutes. Cover with foil and bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes or until heated through. Enjoy!