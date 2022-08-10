May 12, 1995 – July 27, 2022

Amber Denise Blackmon, age 27, of Greenville, passed away on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

Funeral Services were held on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022 beginning at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Dunklin Funeral Home with Allen Till and Brother Ricky Crysell officiating. Burial follow in the Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery with Dunklin Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service time.

Online condolences may be made at www.dunklinfh.com