GHS Tigers focused

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

The Greenville High School Tigers football team has a new head coach in Patrick Browning for the 2022 season.

Browning comes from Pike Road where he successfully built their football program from the ground up.

Pike Road had three undefeated regular seasons, three region titles, and a 2021 undefeated season and 5A State Championship under Browning.

He said he was excited to be at Greenville High and noted any new coach would bring changes and is working to instill in players that practice, weight and film room, and classroom habits will make them a total player.

“We are seeing strides every week. We have installed new defenses and offenses, because we always try and adapt to our players,” said Browning.

He added, “We are not where we want to be right now. The key is, once we do kickoff, regardless of outcomes, is that we continue to get better each week. I don’t believe in peaking.”

Browning noted several key players who should make a big impact for the Tigers this year and they included Jonathan Purifoy, Saquan Miles, Jaiden Dunklin, and DJ Davis.

The Tigers will run a spread type offense. Browning said he likes to take advantage of the field both horizontally and vertically.

My teams have always been known for a lot movement and shifting. The shifts are another way to create confusion and gaps and space in the grass.

Defensively, Browning said of the Tigers, “We will be very multiple. We will use a three to six man front based on who we are playing and the personnel we are going to see.”

As for the schedule, he said, “It’s a really tough schedule. We will face three 6A teams and we have five region games. People, historically, would say it’s one of the toughest regions if 5A.”

He added, “I think if we are healthy and do exactly what I hope we are going to do, I think we will be able to compete with everybody we play.

Greenville will host the 6A Park Crossing Thunderbirds on Friday, Aug. 26. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.