McKenzie Tigers have expectations

BY SHEA ODOM

The Greenville Standard

The McKenzie Tigers have faced many changes since the previous football season.

The players and new staff have spent all summer coming together to prepare for the 2022 football season.

Athletic director and head coach Ezell Powell said, “Practice has been going well. It has been an adjustment for everyone. We are taking it one day at a time and getting better each day. The consistency together is starting to show in our execution in all phases of the game.”

Though the faces have changed, the end goal remains the same for McKenzie.

Expectations are no less for the Tigers and their performance on the field.

“We are asking all players to be difference makers. The offensive linemen know they probably will not get a lot of publicity, but their role is very important; same with the defensive line. We just ask that everyone be a star in their role. We are a shotgun 2 back downhill style of offense. The defense will be multiple in their approach” stated Coach Powell.

The Tigers face a tough schedule this season with a slightly different line-up.

McKenzie will open the season against GW Long on August 19 in Dale County with a 7 p.m. kickoff.

“We respect all of our opponents but fear no one,” declared Coach Powell.