BY KATHY PICKENS

The Greenville Standard

Fort Dale Academy head football coach Eric Folmar held the second annual Decals with Dads event on Aug. 16.

Players, along with the men who invest in their lives, placed numbers, stripes, the school name, and an American flag on their helmets.

Coach Folmar welcomed the big crowd and invited them to see the weight room and the goal boards.

He said that he is as excited about this season as he has ever been about football due to a combination of the commitment of his players and the incredible investment in facilities made by the supporters of the school.

The Eagles are looking forward to their season opener at home versus Hooper on Thursday, Aug. 25.

“We chose to open on a Thursday night for two reasons. It helps out the referee associations in dealing with a shortage of staff, and it gives us a chance to be the only game in town,” says Folmar.

He hopes the entire community will come out to see the fall athletes and facility improvements.