Eagles fall to Cougars

BY KATHY PICKENS

The Greenville Standard

The Crenshaw Christian Cougars came out on top 37-24 in their jamboree game versus the Fort Dale Eagles.

The Eagles had a total of 313 yards on offensive with a time of possession of 27:19 and 16 first downs.

Junior quarterback Ethan Alford completed 8 of 18 passes for 63 yards with his longest completion to senior Clay Benson for 25 yards.

Alford was the leading rusher with 162 yards in nine attempts and scored two touchdowns.

Junior Joseph Ealum ran 11 times for 50 yards and one touchdown.

On the defensive side, sophomore defensive back Clay Gardner led in tackles with six solos. Senior linebacker Brady Long and defensive end Benson both had fumble recoveries.

On special teams, the Eagles nailed all their attempted kicks with Junior Alan Alvarez completing two extra points and a field goal and Gardner adding another extra point.

Alford punted three times for 104 yards with one inside the 20. Gardner had two punt returns for 13 yards, and senior Garrett Simmons had three kick returns for 27 yards.

Eagles’s head coach Eric Folmar said of the outing, “We were able to learn a lot about our football team last night. We got to see what some of our guys would do when the lights came on.

“It was good to be able to move players around, play our young guys, and see where our strengths and weaknesses are.

“We’ve got a lot to clean up before Thursday’s opener, but I’m excited to have some game film to teach from and improve.”