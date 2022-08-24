April 26, 1986 –

Funeral Service for La’Vonda Johnson was held Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, from First Missionary Baptist Church at 1 p.m. Burial followed in Hickory Grove Cemetery, Greenville. Rev. Dr. Mark Hawkins officiated and Hudson Funeral Service directed.

La’Vonda leaves to cherish her loving memory: loving son, Danarrius Burnett; mother, Ann Harris; father, Ronnie Johnson, Sr.; god son, Cameron Robinson; sisters, Lakeyta (Fernado) Lee, Kim (Antonio) Morrell, Monquie (Lonnie) Morrell, Tamalyn George, and Talonda (Laderick) Ward; brothers, Ronnie (Lakesha) Johnson Jr., Kevin Simpson, Antonio Whatley, Quetorrious Posey, Demetrius, and Vander Johnson; nieces, Chasity, Devencia, KehLani, TaJaylen and Angelica; nephews: Ja’Quan, QuaMarion, Santonio, and Jarze; aunts, Debbie (Oscar) Davidson, Janie Gulley, Terri Lee, Annie Ruth Parker, and Alison Parker; uncles, Victor (Andrea) Williams and Robert Parker; great aunt, Faye Sanders; god sister, La’Juana Cannon; god brothers, Clint Butler, Tyrone Thagard, Antonio Jones, and Kenneth Davidson Jr.; god fathers, Jeffery Jones and Edward Carter; god mother, Malissa Lee; two special cousins, Shaquitta Lee and Patrick Knot; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.