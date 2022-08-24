Rebels defeat McKenzie

BY SHEA ODOM

The Greenville Standard

The McKenzie Tigers opened the 2022 football season by traveling to the G.W. Long Rebels stadium for a preseason scrimmage.

The Tigers entered the field for two quarters, with the junior varsity closing out the game with one quarter of play.

McKenzie battled for the win but ultimately fell to the Rebels 41-7.

G.W. Long received the kick off and scored on the opening drive. The Rebels followed up with a PAT and led McKenzie 7-0.

After Tiger sophomore Levi Lee ran for a long carry for McKenzie, the Rebels quickly recovered and intercepted a McKenzie pass and returned it for an 80-yard touchdown.

G.W. Long widened the lead against the Tigers 14-0.

Senior Kamern “Bo” Daniels took charge of the ball and ran for a 45-yard gain setting McKenzie up for a chance to redeem the scoreboard.

Junior quarterback Jaylen McMillian threw for a Tiger touchdown to junior receiver Jay Jackson who leapt to snag the score under Rebel pressure.

McKenzie made the PAT and trailed G.W. Long 14-7.

The Tigers continue to tussle for the lead but are unable to stand against the Rebels.

G.W. Long closed the first half with a lead of 28-7 over McKenzie.

The junior varsity took the field for one quarter of play. Freshman Quay Jackson earned several positive yards for the Tigers with carries through heavy Rebel traffic.

G.W. Long ultimately declared a Rebel victory over the McKenzie Tigers.

McKenzie will host the Georgiana Panthers this Friday night at Williams-Vickery field with a 7 p.m. kickoff.